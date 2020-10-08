1/
Steven J. Wenger
Steven J. Wenger

Canastota - Steven J. Wenger, 44, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, in Buffalo, following a motor vehicle accident in 1991. He was born February 27, 1976, in Oneida, the son of Walter S.J. and Geraldine (Hogan) Wenger.

Funeral mass: 1 pm Saturday, October 10th, at St. Agatha's Church, 329 N. Peterboro Street, Canastota. Calling hours will be at the church from Noon to 1 pm. Face coverings and social distancing are required. Burial: Noon Tuesday, October 13th, in St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery, Binghamton. Arrangements by J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. In his memory, contributions may be made to: Terri Schindler Schiavo Foundation, 5562 Central Avenue #2, St. Petersburg, FL 33707, or Jonathan Carey Foundation, 90 Delaware Avenue, Delmar, NY 12054, who advocated for Steven.

Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Agatha's Church
OCT
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
St. Agatha's Church
Funeral services provided by
J. Homer Ball Funeral Home
201 James St
Canastota, NY 13032
315-697-2294
