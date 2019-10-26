|
Steven John Coffey
Hilton Head Island - Steven Coffey passed away October 20, 2019 at the age of 65. He is predeceased by his parents John Coffey and Barbara (Norman) Whitman. Steve is survived by his children, Ian (Dhyana) Coffey and Erin Coffey, his siblings Pamela (Georges) Coffey-Marceau, Paula (James) Bardenett and Scott (Paula) Derwick, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday November 1, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at DeMunn Funeral Home, 36 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13903, where his memorial service will take place at 12 p.m. following calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. To share a memory of Steve or send a condolence to the family, visit islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019