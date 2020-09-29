Steven Lee Bowen



Steven Lee Bowen gently fell into the arms of the Lord on Saturday September 26, 2020. When walking through those pearly gates, he was met by his brother Scott, his mother Iva, his father Walt, and many of his best friends he held so dear in life.



On February 13, 1971, Steve married the love of his life Ruth (Fowler) Bowen. Together, they created an extremely close-knit loving family. Steve leaves behind his lovie Ruth and their four children Christie (Glenn) Johansen, Schayne, Tiffany (Dan) Miller, and Corinne (Shawn) Mills. Grandchildren; Monica (Rodney) Spillane, Caitlin, Ian, Aubrie, Schayne, Alexa, Dyllan, Kayla, Collin, and Shayna. Great grandchildren: Harvey and Sophie (who will make her appearance in February). Steve also leaves behind four sisters: Cindy Little, Becky (Jim) Tyson, Colleen (Bill) Harrison, and Claire (Matt) Congdon.



Steve, the first child of Walt and Iva, was born on September 3, 1951. Steve created his own rules in life living it to his fullest with wild and fun experiences. Steve was quick to smile, tell a joke, dance, and had a way of making anyone smile. Steve thoroughly enjoyed singing, dancing, and insisted on playing the music so loud on the biggest speakers he could buy, so the village could hear. Steve's children remember many Sunday mornings waking up to that loud music playing, and his children are avid music lovers because of it.



Steve was referred to as the animal whisperer by his siblings while growing up on their farm in Sherman, Pennsylvania. His love for horses was portrayed by Steve's natural ability to tame any wild horse with his natural born gift. Steve would disappear for hours at a time roaming Sherman's countryside escaping life on his horses daily.



Steve provided for his family as a carpenter and had an extreme work ethic; his children remember their "daddy's hands workin' "til they bled." And how he "sacrificed unselfishly to keep [them] all fed." Steve loved his family ferociously. His children and his wife were his whole life. Steve's passing has left a hole in his family's hearts.



As Steve lived his life so wildly, his family believes he is on a wild Stallion running through beautiful fields in heaven forever more.









