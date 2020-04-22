|
Steven M. Muska, Jr.
Johnson City - With saddened hearts, the family of Steven A. Muska, Jr, announce his passing on April 20, 2020 at the age of 69. Steve was born April 11, 1951 to Steven, Sr. and Audrey Muska. Steve graduated from Susquehanna Valley High School, class of 1969 and attended the University of Dayton. Steve was employed at Vail Balou in Kirkwood. He had many interests and was a die hard Rams and New York Yankees fan. Steve was predeceased by his parents and is survived by his brothers Richard (Atlanta, GA) David (Binghamton, NY), Robert and Christine (Peach Tree City, GA), nephews David, Andrew, Robert, Michael and John.
The family will hold a private burial service at Riverhurst Cemetery. Please make a donation to the BC Humane Society, 167 Conklin Ave. Binghamton 13903 in Steve's memory. Sign the guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com. Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020