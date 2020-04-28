|
Steven Paul Stanko
Endicott - Steven Paul Stanko, 68, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23rd, 2020 at Lourdes Hospital with family members by his side. Steven was predeceased by his loving parents Michael and Lillian Stanko. Surviving is his wife of 43 years, Joyce (Chaffee) and their three children: son Jack and wife Cindy of Hilton, NY; daughter Amanda and husband Scott (Klempka) of Endicott, NY; daughter Patricia and fiancé Gary Florence of Binghamton, NY. Steven also leaves behind his treasured grandchildren: Talia, Molly, Kevin, Jordan, Waylon and Ulysses; great-grandchildren Julian, Layla and Jane. He also leaves behind brothers David (Ann) Stanko of Longwood, Florida and Dennis (Bonnie) Stanko of Fairport, NY.
Steven grew up in Endicott and graduated from Union Endicott High School. He then went on to graduate from Broome Community College with an electrical engineering degree. He became a dedicated IBM employee and retired from IBM with 44 years of service. In 1975 he met the love of his life and they were married on August 21st, 1976. Together they built a beautiful family that he was most proud of.
Steven made a difference in many lives during his time on Earth. He will be remembered for his talents and selfless acts of kindness. He was a longstanding member of the First Presbyterian Church of Endicott and served as a deacon for years. He valued education and volunteered yearly as a judge for the Odyssey of the Mind competitions. Steve's leisurely time was spent attending Union Endicott football and basketball games, watching the Yankees, golfing, gardening, studying history and space technology, and of course those hot wings with family and friends!
Steve oftentimes took care of others in need at the expense of himself. In the end, his own good deeds to those in need came back to him through the amazing work at Lourdes Hospital. Family and friends would like to express gratitude to the nurses and aides on 1Ross and 1West, Lourdes Oncology, Dr. Sambidi and Dr. DeMaine for their compassion and care over the last couple of months. These people are true heroes. In addition, we would also like to thank the friends and family of the First Presbyterian Church of Endicott who took the time to visit and pray…it gave him much peace.
Due to the COVID -19 epidemic there will be a private celebration at a later date. Per his request, donations in his honor reflect Steve's love of cats and his compassion for children. Donations can be made to the following:
Project Paw- 127 Bevier Street, Binghamton, NY 13904, Attn: Darcie Kocan
Saint Jude's Children's Hospital- https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html OR
1-800-805-5856 (Donation Line)
"Dad, love you to the Moon and back!"
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020