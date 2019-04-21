Stuart G. (Poppie) Landon



Vestal - Following a long life and brief illness Stuart G. (Poppie) Landon, 96 passed away peacefully, as he desired, in the comfort of his home on 4/12/2019. He was born 1/16/1923 and raised by his parents (William A. Landon and Maud A. Fairbrother Landon) on the family farm in Vestal Center, NY, he obtained his education at Vestal Schools and Dickson College. At the age of 5 he personally met Charles Lindbergh when Lindbergh made an emergency landing of his plane near the family farm. That greeting may have planted the seed for his desire to also become a pilot. At the age of 18, Stuart enlisted in the US Army Air Corps serving in the 500th Bomb Squadron, 345th Bomb Group, 5th Air Force. He obtained the rank of 2nd Lieutenant and co-piloted a B-25 Mitchell Bomber for the Air Offensive in Japan, New Guinea and the Western Pacific. After WWII ended, he served in the Occupation Forces in Japan until 1946. When Stuart returned from duty he worked as a Precision Board Operator at IBM for 43 years. Upon retirement in 1984, Stuart and his wife of 70 years, Norma J. Fox Landon, enjoyed traveling and socializing until her death in 2015. Stuart enjoyed listening to political and economic debates and Ken Griffin Organ music. He was an avid remote-control airplane hobbyist, flying many models that he built on his amply stocked workbench. He also took great pride in his ability to rebuild vintage clocks that he placed around his home. None were set at the same time so he could hear each one's unique sound when they chimed the hour. He considered the "rag papers" gospel and generally figured out a way to incorporate his knowledge of UFO's into most conversations. Over the past four years Stuart lived independently and enjoyed his outings with Jack or Cory lunching at IHOP, Olive Garden and Red Lobster, taking care of his personal affairs, getting supplies at Walmart, stopping by a garage sale or two and taking drives to visit his old haunts. We are guessing he will be missed by the many who served him in his travels and thank you for helping him enjoy his old age.Stuart is survived by daughters, Sandra J. Hoaglin, Phoenix, AZ and Gloria L. Marshall of Lawrenceville, GA. Grandchildren Lori Ehmke, Paul Hoaglin, Derek Marshall and Erin(Aric) Edwards. Great Grandchildren Krista Ehmke, Leilani Marshall, Oliver, Phoebe and Felix Edwards. Niece Barbara (Devere) Mayo, a sister in law Ellen Landon, and her daughters Judy, Jan and Jeanne and a grandniece Barbara (Sean) Boger.Our gratitude goes out to his caregivers, Jack and Cory who helped him make most days an adventure and Jarol a very special family friend who included him in her family holidays, helped him manage his health over the past 4 years and held his hand to the very end. The team at Broome Urology and the Lourdes Palliative and Hospice Care for the guidance and comfort provided during his last week and Dr. Kinner Mehta. At his request, Stuart will be buried long side his wife at Vestal Hills Cemetery with full military honors during a private service at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services, 196 Clinton Street, Binghamton, NY. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary