Resources
More Obituaries for Stuart Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stuart P. Sullivan


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stuart P. Sullivan Obituary
Stuart P. Sullivan

Port Crane, NY - Stuart (Stu) Percy Sullivan, 92, of Chenango Forks, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family Wed. Mar. 25, 2020. Stuart was predeceased by; his sons, Kevin P. and infant son John; granddaughters, Sarah Clark and Tania Moore; brothers, Grant and Donald and his parents, his beloved companion Beth; and his former wife Margaret. He is survived by; daughters, Barbara (Dale) Clark, Colleen (David) O'Neil, Teresa (Ray Burns) Sullivan; son Keith Sullivan; Step son and daughter, Jeff Topp and Holly Mezzadonna; grandchildren, Karla and Dale Clark II, Carolyn Clark, Zachary Rood, Elizabeth and Will Burns, Nathaniel Burns, Ryan Sullivan, Brennan Sullivan, and Natalie Mezzadonna, great grandchildren Derrick Moore, Brenna, Shannon, Riley, Owen, and Lyric Burns, William and Mia Clark, Levi and Leah Burns; sister, Barbara Hern and a large extended family. Stu was a proud WWII Veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy. After the war he worked in the family roofing and sheet metal business, then his own business. After retirement, he remained active with his family, golf league, Tai Chi, volunteering at BGH, and taking in the occasional stray cat. He was a lifelong member of American Legion Post 80, VFW, St. Paul 's,, and the Elks Club. Stu was an avid golfer who achieved his goal of a hole in one.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.SavageFS.com. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Donations may be made to or local animal shelter. Arrangements were entrusted to SAVAGE-Demarco Funeral Svc.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stuart's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -