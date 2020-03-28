|
Stuart P. Sullivan
Port Crane, NY - Stuart (Stu) Percy Sullivan, 92, of Chenango Forks, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family Wed. Mar. 25, 2020. Stuart was predeceased by; his sons, Kevin P. and infant son John; granddaughters, Sarah Clark and Tania Moore; brothers, Grant and Donald and his parents, his beloved companion Beth; and his former wife Margaret. He is survived by; daughters, Barbara (Dale) Clark, Colleen (David) O'Neil, Teresa (Ray Burns) Sullivan; son Keith Sullivan; Step son and daughter, Jeff Topp and Holly Mezzadonna; grandchildren, Karla and Dale Clark II, Carolyn Clark, Zachary Rood, Elizabeth and Will Burns, Nathaniel Burns, Ryan Sullivan, Brennan Sullivan, and Natalie Mezzadonna, great grandchildren Derrick Moore, Brenna, Shannon, Riley, Owen, and Lyric Burns, William and Mia Clark, Levi and Leah Burns; sister, Barbara Hern and a large extended family. Stu was a proud WWII Veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy. After the war he worked in the family roofing and sheet metal business, then his own business. After retirement, he remained active with his family, golf league, Tai Chi, volunteering at BGH, and taking in the occasional stray cat. He was a lifelong member of American Legion Post 80, VFW, St. Paul 's,, and the Elks Club. Stu was an avid golfer who achieved his goal of a hole in one.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020