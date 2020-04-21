|
Sue S. Kimmel
Endwell - Sue S. Kimmel of Endwell, NY, left this life on Sunday April 19, 2020 from Good Shepard Village Nursing Home. She was 85. Sue was a committed Christian, accepting the Lord Jesus Christ as her Savior as a teenager. Sue was born January 23, 1935 in Hammond, IN, daughter of William Sanderson and Dorothy Olive McCleary who predeceased her. She graduated from Hammond High School. She received a diploma from West Suburban Hospital School of Nursing at Oak Park, IL and graduated from Wheaton College, Wheaton, IL with
a BS in Nursing in 1957. She worked as a nurse at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena, CA, at Westchester County Medical Center, and at Somers Manor Nursing Home in Somers, NY. Surviving Sue are husband M. Jay Kimmel, sons Keith and Brian (spouse Rachel) and grandchildren Joy, Wesley, Mason and Montana. Sue had a gift of helping. Her friendliness and empathy towards others and attention to detail made her a very caring and skilled nurse. She was very generous, both in time and means. She was dedicated mother, a good helpmate, and well known for her cooking and baking skills. She loved to sing, using her talent in church choirs as well as the Endwell Community Chorus for several years. There will be a visitation at the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. in Endicott for close family and a Funeral Service from Our Saviour Lutheran Church Endwell will be streamed live at 11 AM on Saturday the 25th. See
https://www.oslcendwell.org for details. Internment will be at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Shererville, IN. For those wishing to remember Sue with a memorial, please consider Covenant House ( CovenantHouse.org ) or Our
Saviour Lutheran Church.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2020