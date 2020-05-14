Susan Adele Ball
Endwell - "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened" Dr. Seuss
Susan Adele Ball passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 after a brave fight against cholangiocarcinoma. Susan is preceded in death by her father, W. Leonard Ball II; mother, Grace Adele Britt; sister-in-law, Lisa Ball.
She is survived by her daughter, Jessica (Fred) Hein; sister, Nancy Ball; sister, Diana Ball; brother W. Leonard Ball III. Step-mother, Angela Ball granddaughters, Emily and Carly Hein, nieces, Lauren and Lindsey Ball; nephews, Evan and Erik Ball and Kiel Peterson. May she rest in eternal peace.
Susan and her family wish to thank Dr. Khalid Sethi for being her "champion" from the beginning of her battle. Dr. Tandon, Dr. Galyon, Joe Garrehy, Christine Snyder, Joe Andusko. Dr. Tvetenstrand. The Neuro Critical care physicians at Wilson Medical Center, especially Dr. Shaikh. Dr. Ron Harris, Deb Schaffer, NP, Jordan, LeeAnn, and Shelly-and the kind nurses and staff at Broome Oncology. The incredible staff and nurses in Wilson ICU, NSS, NT2, Wilson OR, CVICU, and Dee, Olivia, and the staff on ST5-her care was nothing short of exceptional.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to help continue forward and progressive research of cholangiocarcinoma http://cholangiocarcinoma.org.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 14 to May 17, 2020.