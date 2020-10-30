Susan Anne Iles McCarty
Formerly of Endwell - Susan Anne Iles McCarty passed away unexpectedly in Watkins Glen, NY at the age of 52. She is survived by her son Trey McCarty, who she loves above all others; her former husband, Skip McCarty; her parents, Anne and Arnie Iles; her brother, Jim Iles; her sister and brother-in-law, Elaine Iles Michl and Brian Michl; and her nephews, Evan and Sean Michl. Sue was born on October 19, 1968 at Ideal Hospital in Endicott, NY. She attended Union-Endicott High School in the class of 1986. While at UE she was an enthusiastic member of the marching band, with which she had the exciting experience of performing in the 1984 Orange Bowl parade. She continued her education at SUNY Geneseo and graduated in 1991 with a bachelor's degree in Psychology. She then worked for many years as an administrator in The Falls Home in Montour Falls, NY and at The Arc in Watkins Glen, among other places. Sue's family meant everything to her. She loved unconditionally. She was a devoted mother to Trey, a loving sister to Jim and Elaine, a precious daughter, and a loyal friend to many. She had a sweet personality and was kind to and thoughtful of others. She loved animals, especially her best dog friend Max and her many cats. Your family misses you so much, Sue. We will love you forever. Until we meet again. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 1, from 1 to 3 PM at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. PLEASE NOTE: All social distancing guidelines are to be followed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 2, at 10:00 at the Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis St., Endwell, NY and burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, Owego, NY. Those wishing may make donations in Sue's memory can do so to the Humane Society of Schuyler County in Watkins Glen, or to Mercy House of the Southern Tier in Endicott. Condolences may be made to Sue's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
