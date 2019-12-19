Services
Susan (Decker) Greer


1956 - 2019
Susan (Decker) Greer Obituary
Susan (Decker) Greer

Johnson City - Susan G. (Decker) Greer , 63, of Johnson City died on Tuesday December 17, 2019 at Lourdes Hospital. She was predeceased by her parents Donald and Joan Decker. She is survived by her sons Jeremy West and Christopher Hill; daughter Michele Hill; sister Doreen Gilbert; grandchildren Jeremy, Tyler, Cody, Josh, Ashley, Camille, Anthony, Michael, Nathan; one great granddaughter , a niece Angie Finalyson. She was a Developmental Aide at Broome Developmental Center and CB Lord School where she was loved by residents and staff. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday at 4pm at the Barber Memorial Home Inc. 428 Main Street Johnson City. The Rev. Donald Kidd will officiate. The family will receive friends on Sunday at 3pm until the time of the service at the Barber Memorial Home. The family wishes to thank the Lourdes ER and 1 West staff for their loving care and concern. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the Broome County Humane Society 167 Conklin Avenue Binghamton NY 13903.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -