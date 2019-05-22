|
|
Susan H. (Burger) Mitchell
Johnson City - Susan H. (Burger) Mitchell, 99, passed away on March 2, 2019 at the United Methodist Home Hilltop Campus in Johnson City, NY. She was born December 29, 1919 in New York City. She was predeceased by parents Wilhelm and Gretel Van dem Emster, her sister Helen Dickens and two husbands; Egbert Burger and Edmond Mitchell..
She is survived by three children: Chris (Cynthia) Burger, Whitney Point, NY; Barbara (Edgar) Stevenson, Carmel, NY; and Raymond (Elizabeth) Burger, Ithaca, NY; six grandchildren: Jennifer (Deanna) Wickes, Westbrook, ME; Deborah (Matthew) Mitchell, Tappan, NY; Amanda (Chris) Nelson, High Point, NC; Mark Stevenson, Elijah Burger, and Winter Burger; three great-grandchildren: Ryan Wickes, James Mitchell and Lucas Nelson; two nephews: Ronald (Karen) Burger and Richard Dickens; and many cousins.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, June 22, at 1:00 PM at the United Presbyterian Church, 42 Chenango Street, Binghamton, NY where she was a member. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 PM, at the church. Her ashes will be laid to rest between her first husband of 58 years, Egbert (died 2001) and her second husband of four years, Edmond (died 2009) in the Memorial Garden of Community Presbyterian Church, Englewood, FL.
Sue was a strong advocate for education; serving as chair of the Brewster, NY Parent-Teacher Association, Brewster Central School Board of Education, and PEO. Active in her community, her leadership included serving as Chair of the Brewster Chamber of Commerce and Co-founder and President of the Southeast Players, a community theater group.
She was a true "people" person, welcoming everyone with open arms. She encouraged her family and friends to always do their best and took great pride in their accomplishments. A talented embroiderer, she also loved to sew, knit, garden, walk on the beach, and a good joke. Condolences can be sent to 110 Walters Road, Whitney Point, NY 13862. Contributions in Sue's name can be made to United Methodist Homes Foundation, 10 Acre Place, Binghamton, NY 13904 or https://www.unitedmethodisthomes.org/umh-foundation/.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 22, 2019