Susan L. McLain

Susan L. McLain Obituary
Susan L. McLain

Endicott - Susan L. (Edwards) McLain, 72, of Endicott, passed away unexpectedly, on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Wilson Hospital. She was predeceased by her parents, Donald and Phyllis Edwards. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Terry McLain, two sons and 1 daughter-in-law; Christopher McLain, of Tennessee and Robert (Charlene) McLain, of Nicholson, PA, one brother and sister-in-law, Donald (Cindy) Edwards, of Hillcrest, two sisters and brothers-in-law; Donna (Craig) Harrington, of Gulf Shores, AL, and Cindy (Tim) Harris, of Candor, also several nieces, nephews and cousins. Sue worked as a Registered Nurse for 41 years at Ideal Hospital, Orthopedic Associates and Willow Point Nursing Home as an Evening Nursing Supervisor. She loved her camera and taking pictures and was a fantastic cook. Sue will be deeply missed by her family and friends. A funeral service will be held at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 300 E. Main St. Endicott, on Tuesday, December 10th at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 6 to Dec. 10, 2019
