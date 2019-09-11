|
Susan Macinka
Formerly of Binghamton - Susan Macinka, 89, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Sunday September 8, 2019, in Loris, South Carolina. Susan was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Cyril, in 2003. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Michael Urda, Myrtle Beach, SC, and by her son and daughter-in-law, Cyril and Kathy Macinka, Myrtle Beach, SC., and by four grandchildren who she loved dearly, Robert Urda, Myrtle Beach SC, Lisa and (Ryan) Bray, Dallas Texas. Lindsay and (Jon) Exline, St Louis MO, Melissa and (Kevin) Rigopoulos, Myrtle Beach SC, and by two great granddaughters, Olivia Rigopoulos and Madison Bray. Susan is also survived by her sister Anna Fricka, Slovakia and by several nieces and nephews in Slovakia. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Anna Tancin of Binghamton NY. Susan was born in Czechoslovakia and came into the United States in 1947. She married Cyril in 1954 and they owned a dairy farm outside of Cobleskill NY before they moved to Binghamton. Thereafter, Susan worked for GAF and IBM. Mom was the world's greatest cook and grandmother. She loved cooking all of the Slovak food for her beloved family, putting on grandiose family dinners on a weekly basis, and her European recipes will be carried on in the family for decades ahead thanks to the insightful work of her granddaughter, Melissa, who put together the family recipe book. Mom loved dancing to her polkas and chardas music with Dad, attending many of Binghamton's polka festivals. Our family was indeed blessed to have had caring, loving parents like Susan and Cyril Macinka, who taught us that nothing is more important than family .Special Thanks to the staff at Oaks of Loris for their kind and compassionate care they gave Mom during her visit there. Mom will be greatly missed by all of us, however, we all take solace knowing she is dancing her Blue Skirt Waltz with Dad in heaven. "Baba" is now reunited with "Dido" in the Kingdom of The Lord, our Saviour, Jesus Christ. We Love You, Baba! Funeral Services were held in Loris SC at a private ceremony. The Burial Service will be held at Holy Spirit Cemetery in Kattelville NY, where she will be laid to rest beside the love of her life, Dido.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 11, 2019