Hyde Park - Susan Mary Fabrizio Tucker, 89, of Hyde Park, died peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020, at the Baptist Home in Rhinebeck after a long continuous battle with cancer. Born August 15, 1930 in Binghamton, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Theresa Stirpe Fabrizio. She was a 1949 Graduate of Binghamton North High School. Sue drove a School Bus for the Hyde Park Central School District for many years until her retirement in 1980. She enjoyed volunteering, singing in the choir, playing the organ, and playing cards with her school bus driver friends. Mrs. Tucker was a communicant of St. Peter's Church in Hyde Park, and a member of the St. Rita Society of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Poughkeepsie. She sang in choirs for many years at St. Mary's, St. Peter's, and Mt. Carmel Churches. She also served as the financial secretary for the Vagabond Drum and Bugle Corps and the St. Rita Society.
Mom always said, "Family First" and loved visiting them throughout New York and Florida with her husband, "Bucky". She also enjoyed the holidays, spending Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter with her large extended family. She wanted everyone to know "I had a good life with many friends." On December 29, 1950 in St. Mary's Church, Binghamton, she married Horton C. "Bucky" Tucker. Her husband predeceased her on February 23, 2016. Susan is survived by her sister, Viola Hulbert, of Virginia; sons, Reed Tucker and companion, Rose Mary Neal, of Poughkeepsie, and Greg Tucker and wife, Joanne (whom she lovingly referred to as PIA), of Rhinebeck; grandchildren, Jesse Tucker of Poughkeepsie, Kaylynn Tucker of Connecticut, and Stephanie Tucker of West Virginia; great-granddaughter, Jessica Croshier of Red Hook; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, Joe, Gabe, and Tony Fabrizio; and sisters, Jean Madden, Fran Romanczuk, Rose Petro, and Leena McCartney; and many brothers and sisters-in-law. Sue's family would like to thank the ENTIRE staff at the Baptist Home in Rhinebeck where she spent the last year and a half of her life. The love and attention she received there is indescribable. There are several special individuals there (you know who you are) that showed Sue extraordinary love and compassion. She was truly family in their eyes, for that we are eternally grateful.
Calling hours will be from 3 to 6 PM, Thursday February 20th, at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park. Fr. Douglas Crawford will say prayers at 5 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Sat. Feb. 22nd at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary's of the Assumption Church, 37 Fayette St., Binghamton. Entombment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Johnson City. Susan's family respectfully requests, in lieu of flowers memorial donations to The Baptist Home, 46 Brookmeade Dr., Rhinebeck NY 12572. (www.communityatbrookmeade.org) Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020