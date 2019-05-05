|
Susan McCloe
Maine - Susan (Everett) McCloe, 78, of the Town of Maine, N.Y. found Heaven when she passed away in Florida on March 21, 2019, after a brief illness.
Susan graduated from Chenango Valley High School and attended what is now SUNY Oneonta. She became a talented tailor and seamstress, doing alterations for Hanks Clothing for many years. She also did alterations for a bridal shop, finished projects for a needlework store, made costumes for skaters, and created many unique clothes and other items for private clients. Later, Sue took up rollerblading, cross-country skiing, gardening, and quilting. She liked to play Mahjong and WIN, enjoyed riding her bike, and participating in water aerobics classes.
Sue's greatest joy in life undoubtedly came from being with her family, especially her nine grandchildren who each had a special place in her heart.
Susan is survived by her loving husband, Warren McCloe, Jr., daughter Karen Maust (R.B), sons Warren R. (Lorraine), William (Chris), and Edward (Kylie), 8 granddaughters and a grandson. She was predeceased by her parents Albert and Hazel Everett, her brother Michael, and a grandson Warren John who was ever present in her silver locket.
A service in memory of Susan, and a "Coffee Break" - one of Sue's favorite things - will be held at 2:00 pm on June 1, 2019 at the CrossPoint Community Church in Binghamton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Western Broome in Endicott.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 5, 2019