|
|
Susan R. Martone
Owego, NY - Susan R. Martone, 88, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Albert Martone; parents Joseph & Theresa Tarsia; her siblings Joseph, Rose, Antoinette and Ralph and special friend Bob Miller. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law Gary & Juna Martone, Alan & Betty Martone and Terry & Heather Martone; grandchildren Anthony & Adam, Krystal, Alisha & Andrew and Gino & Angela; several great grandchildren; sisters Mary Hamilton and Joan McMahon; brother Phillip Tarsia and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Susan enjoyed music, dancing, baseball, and card games, but most of all, she enjoyed her family. She was known as Sweet Susan to her friends, and always greeted you with a smile.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, 4pm at the James V. DeMarco & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 3pm until the time of service. In lieu of flowers those wishing kindly consider memorial contributions to the , 13 Beech Street, Johnson City, NY 13790.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020