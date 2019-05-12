|
|
Susan S. (Schaefer) De Haas
Endwell - Susan S. (Schaefer) De Haas, 62, of Endwell, NY, died peacefully on April 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Susan was born on January 29, 1957, in Jamaica, Queens to Alfred and Joan (Stevenson) Schaefer. She was a graduate of UEHS and Ithaca College. During her time at UEHS, Susan met her best friend and husband of 40 years, David. Susan was an avid craftswoman who enjoyed sewing, gardening, and stained glass. She was always up for a game of scrabble or a challenging puzzle. Susan was a supportive and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her strength, intelligence, and determination bound the family together. In her most recent years, she spent a great deal of time spoiling her four grandchildren and passing on words of wisdom to her stubborn children.
Susan is predeceased by her parents, Alfred and Joan as well as her brother-in-law, David. Susan is survived by her husband, David De Haas; children, Jeffrey (Heather) De Haas and Kimberly (Dana) Mather; sisters, Bonnie (David) Merton and Diane Hynes; nieces, Courtney Merton, and Christine (Mercedez) Merton; and four grandchildren; Logan, Emma, Daxton and Ava. The family wishes to extend their gratitude and appreciation to the wonderful ICU team at WakeMed Cary, NC for their loving and attentive care. A memorial service to honor Susan's life will be held at Central United Methodist Church in Endicott, NY on Saturday, May 25th at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 12, 2019