Endicott - Susan (Darpino) Sawicki, 93, passed on January 25, 2020. Sue was a loving mother, spouse, good friend and neighbor, aunt, godmother, avid baseball fan, bingo player and news junkie, who retained her sparkling personality and good humor to the end. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Chester Sawicki; by her parents Dominick and "Jennie" Darpino, brothers Tom and Fred, and her beloved sister and best friend, Elizabeth "Lee" Darpino Graham. Sue grew up on Endicott's North Side, thriving in the lush gardens and neighborliness of her community. She graduated from U-E High School and worked as a secretary and in retail until marriage, returning to retail years later loving the social outlet as much as the work. Sue and Chet traveled to Maine and Las Vegas for many years, and enjoyed travel with seniors' groups. Sue read romance novels, histories and biographies of presidents and movie stars, and could provide a commentary of Hollywood gossip while watching almost any classic movie. Sue is survived by her children, Gordon Sawicki (spouse Patti) of Las Vegas, and Christine Sawicki, Johnson City, who will remember her as a sweet, patient mother whose best advice was "be good to yourself". Several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends will remember her fondly. Sue was a parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua and St. Casimir Churches in Endicott throughout her life, and was very pleased to see Mercy House established in the former St. Casimir's.
Donations in Sue's memory may be made to Mercy House; see mercyhousesoutherntier.com. Sue's family thanks the staff at the Assisted Living and Skilled Nursing facilities at Ideal, for their loving caregiving of Sue. Calling hours are on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 300 Odell Avenue, Endicott. All are welcome to attend the funeral Mass immediately following calling hours.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 27 to Jan. 30, 2020