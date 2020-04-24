|
|
Susann E. Mitchell
Endicott, Formerly of Vestal - Susann E Mitchell, 81, of Endicott, formally of Vestal, went to be with her Lord on Monday, April 20, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 35 years, William P. Mitchell; parents Robert and Dorothy Martin, brother Jack Martin, and brother-in-law Karl Brigham. Susann is survived by two sons, Thomas (Tracey) Mitchell and their children Kaitlyn, Madison, Madeline, and Grace and brand-new great grandson Kannon; Martin Vimislik and his children Cortney (Dan) Strzelczyk, Brittny Vimislik (Rob) and two adoring great grandchildren Dylan and Emma. Suzanne came from a large family that will miss her dearly. She is survived by siblings Nancy Brigham, Bill and Mary Lou Martin, Tom and Sally Purtell, and Patty and Rocky Gardner; many nieces and nephews, and many close friends. Susann was a graduate of Vestal High School, and a long-time member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Vestal. She enjoyed spending time and money with her best girlfriends Shirley, Mary, and Janet, and niece Michelle at Tioga Downs, Mohegan Sun, and anywhere else she could gamble. She spent hours every day chatting with friends and family, her dear friend and neighbor Joe, and longtime friends Marge and Jen. Susann's true love and joy was with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She bragged about them constantly and took great pride in their accomplishments. She cherished the time she spent with them and she always had them in her thoughts. Susann will be greatly missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing her.
Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park along side of her beloved husband. The family will plan a celebration of life at a later date for those who wish to extend their condolences. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Susann's memory may be made to Our Lady of Sorrows Food Pantry, 801 Main Street, Vestal, N.Y. 13850
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020