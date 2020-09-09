Susie (Bussa) KocenkoEndicott - Susie (Bussa) Kocenko, 86 of Endicott, passed away peacefully at her home, Tuesday Morning September 8, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Robert S. Kocenko. She is survived by her son, Robert J. Kocenko; her daughter, Suzanne (Michael) Hayes; two grandsons, Michael (Daniela) Hayes, Stephen (Sara) Hayes; five great-grandchildren, Nora, Stephen, Brielle, McKena and Olivia; her sister, Ann Kenderes; also many nieces, nephews, cousins and her special friends, Ann Marie, Phil, Bill and David. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church, Endicott. Susie enjoyed spending her time at the cottage on Cayuga Lake with family and friends. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew and loved her. Funeral services will be held Friday, 10:30 AM at Sts. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church 210 Hill Ave. Endicott, NY. Burial will follow in the Parish Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott, NY on Thursday (Today) from 5 to 7 PM. The Rev. Alexey Karlgut will hold a Panachida Service Thursday 4:30 PM at the funeral home.