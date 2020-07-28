1/1
Suzan Litts Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Suzan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suzan Litts Williams

Suzan Litts Williams, 62, passed away peacefully on 26 July 2020 at her home in Vestal.

Suzan was born to Cortland and Virginia Litts (predeceased) on 28 February 1958. She graduated from Union Endicott High School in 1976 and Binghamton University in 1981 with a degree in Nursing.

Suzan started her career as a registered nurse before following her calling into sales where she spent the majority of her career working for a local dura-medical supply company. Suzan was well known in the small-business community serving as a board member of the local "Shop 607" consortium and was the long-time proprietor of Fuddy Duddy's in Owego.

Suzan was loved and cherished by her family. Her devoted husband and soulmate of nearly forty years, David; her younger son Joshua, daughter-in-law Kara, and granddaughter Aria (4); her eldest son Jeffrey, daughter-in-law Anna, and two grandsons Harrison (5) and Gabriel (3); her brother Daniel Litts and his family; cousins, nieces, nephews, God-children, and more dear-friends than any one person could ever dream of having.

Suzan was a woman of incredible faith, family, love, passion, and grit. She will be missed dearly by everyone who knew her. In her memory, the family asks that you do as Suzan. Be kind. Think big. Pay attention to every detail. Over-deliver on everything you do.

In lieu of flowers, her family encourages a donation to Hockey 4 Hope and the Constance Foundation; a non-profit fundraising and event planning firm geared towards raising money to help alleviate the financial burden for families associated with cancer. Please send any donations in her name to:

Constance Foundation 430 Broome Corp. Parkway. Conklin, NY 13748




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved