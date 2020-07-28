Suzan Litts Williams



Suzan Litts Williams, 62, passed away peacefully on 26 July 2020 at her home in Vestal.



Suzan was born to Cortland and Virginia Litts (predeceased) on 28 February 1958. She graduated from Union Endicott High School in 1976 and Binghamton University in 1981 with a degree in Nursing.



Suzan started her career as a registered nurse before following her calling into sales where she spent the majority of her career working for a local dura-medical supply company. Suzan was well known in the small-business community serving as a board member of the local "Shop 607" consortium and was the long-time proprietor of Fuddy Duddy's in Owego.



Suzan was loved and cherished by her family. Her devoted husband and soulmate of nearly forty years, David; her younger son Joshua, daughter-in-law Kara, and granddaughter Aria (4); her eldest son Jeffrey, daughter-in-law Anna, and two grandsons Harrison (5) and Gabriel (3); her brother Daniel Litts and his family; cousins, nieces, nephews, God-children, and more dear-friends than any one person could ever dream of having.



Suzan was a woman of incredible faith, family, love, passion, and grit. She will be missed dearly by everyone who knew her. In her memory, the family asks that you do as Suzan. Be kind. Think big. Pay attention to every detail. Over-deliver on everything you do.



In lieu of flowers, her family encourages a donation to Hockey 4 Hope and the Constance Foundation; a non-profit fundraising and event planning firm geared towards raising money to help alleviate the financial burden for families associated with cancer. Please send any donations in her name to:



Constance Foundation 430 Broome Corp. Parkway. Conklin, NY 13748









