Suzanne (Sue) Burke (McCarthy)
Binghamton - Sue Burke, 66, of Binghamton died Wednesday evening, April 15, 2020 at home after an extended illness. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Rae McCarthy and her brother Michael McCarthy. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, John, Binghamton; her children Kimberly and Scott Guelzow, Binghamton; John and Beth Burke, Johnson City; two grandchildren Annabel and Owen; her sisters, Kathy and Robert Butler, CA; And Eileen and David Oliveira, Endicott; her sisters-in-law, Mary (Dave) Maxim, Betty Goolsby and Catherine McCarthy; several nieces and nephews and special friends, Bridget Owen and Jake and Sue Earley (Finger Lakes Companions). We would like to thank Lourdes In-Home Care and especially Kristin Lewis, NP for her tireless dedication in caring for Sue. She was a member of Saints John and Andrew Church, Binghamton. Due to illness, Sue had to retire after 39 years in the Medical Field. Sue enjoyed Saturday Quick Draw at the Relief Pitcher, trips to Atlantic City with her husband and annual family vacations to Wildwood. Due to the current health crisis, a private Funeral Mass will be offered at the Church of Saints John and Andrew. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City at the convenience of the family. Expressions of sympathy in Sue's memory may be made to the Church of Saints John and Andrew, 7 Livingston Street, Binghamton, NY 13903.
