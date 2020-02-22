|
|
Suzanne Ralston
Endicott - Suzanne M. Ralston age 61, of Endicott, NY, passed away February 19, 2020 surrounded by her husband of 25 years and family. She was a dedicated fitness instructor, loving wife, caring mother and super fun grandma. She always had a smile on her face and would light up a room with her fun loving personality. Predeceased by her father George Loveless, brother Thomas Loveless and son Matthew. Suzanne is survived by her husband Lyndon, daughter Alesha (Randy) Pendell of Lisle, son Andrew of Marietta, GA, grandchildren; Chelsea and Haley Pendell, Gavin and Jack Zindle, her mother Shirley Harmon, sister Lacy Johns and brothers Tim and Michael Loveless. A celebration of life will be held at a later date (May) at Hickory Park in Owego, NY. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020