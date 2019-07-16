|
|
Suzanne W. Kulp
Binghamton - Suzanne Bowie Kulp of Binghamton, New York passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on Saturday, July 13. She was 86 years old. Born in Binghamton to her parents, Joseph and Winifred Welch, Suzanne grew up in Binghamton and graduated from Binghamton Central High School. Here she made and continued to keep lifelong friends. She wholeheartedly dedicated her life to providing, caring and loving her six children, her step-children, grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Suzanne was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Winifred Welch, her brother, Joseph Welch and her husband, Chester Kulp. She is lovingly survived by her six children, Debra (Joel) Laczak, Michael Bowie, Steven Bowie, James Bowie, William (Mary Jo ) Bowie, and Lisa (Craig) Jacobs. Her grandchildren: Lindsay (Jeffrey) Rinker, Michael (Diana) Rozboril, Jamie (Kayla) Swagler, Josh (Kayla) Swagler, Daniel Bowie, Sarah (Jenise) Soules, and Bethany (Jesse)Hartley , along with fifteen grandchildren. Her step-daughters were also an integral part of her life: Christine Richardson, Kathryn Surowka, and Peggy Zurla along with their children and grandchildren. Other survivors include her sister-in-law, Marcia Welch, and nieces: Winifred Kinney, Cynthia Butz, Elizabeth Gustafson, Lorraine Welch, and Suzanne Carpenter. Being so deeply religious as she was, many visits were made to Medjugorje with her very close friends in her prayer group whose friendship have endured throughout the years. Thank you for always being there for her. Suzanne was a Chenango Forks Football Booster Club member, a lifelong NY Giants fan, and a devoted follower of "DWTS."
Her family was her whole life. Her absence will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.
A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church, Clubhouse Road, Vestal, Thursday at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in Suzanne's memory may be made to Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 165 Clifton Boulevard, Vestal, NY 13850.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 16 to July 17, 2019