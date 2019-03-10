|
|
Sye Visser
Endicott - Sye Visser, 96, of Endicott, NY, died on March 6, 2019, after a long and active life. He was born in a small village in northeastern Netherlands. In 1942 he was taken by the Nazis and sent to work on a farm in Germany. There he met his beloved Maria, another forced laborer from Poland, to whom he would be married for 71 years until her death in 2016. Together they witnessed the Allied bombing campaign and the invasion of Germany by US and Canadian forces. They settled in the Netherlands and started their family before immigrating to the US in 1955. Sye worked hard his entire life, at his jobs and passions. He found great satisfaction in life's simple pleasures - gardening, fishing, and soccer. Yet, given his experiences during the war, he was particularly incensed by the complex global and local issues of injustice, discrimination, totalitarianism, and, yes, Trumpism. His final years were spent at Good Shepherd Village in Endwell where he enjoyed regular exercise classes, the morning newspaper reading group, the WWII nonfiction book exchange gang, and dining with his friends in the pub or dining room. Sye found a welcoming and supportive community there, developing a close relationship with caring staff members that allowed him to remain active and independent in the final years of his life. His appreciative, selfless nature and his outgoing personality will be deeply missed by friends and family. Sye is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Abe and Roberta Visser, and John and Jackie Visser; he was Pake to three grandchildren and three great grandchildren. His ashes will be scattered at a family gathering. Donations in his name can be made to the ACLU.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 10, 2019