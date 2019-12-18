|
|
Sylvia Christine Wright
Binghamton - Sylvia Christine Wright of Binghamton entered into the arms of her Heavenly Father on December 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She is predeceased by her parents Andrew and Thelma Wright, 3 sisters and 1 brother. She is survived by her children, Michael (Diane) Moschek, Deborah Moschek (Wade), Tina Moschek (Weiss), and Linda Moschek (Rapenske), 8 grandchildren, Elizabeth, Michael, Sara, CJ, Cory, Robert, Billie-Jo, and Brandi, and 8 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 4 brothers, 1 sister and several nieces and nephews. Our mother was a very loving and generous person never saying no to anyone who needed a helping hand. Sylvia loved life, her family, church, and most importantly her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. The family will be having a celebration of Sylvia's life on Friday December 20, 2019 @ 2:00 Pm @ Calvary's Love Church 1315 Reynolds Road Johnson City, NY. We want to thank the wonderful staff and volunteers at Mercy House of the Southern Tier for their loving and compassionate care that they gave to our mother and our family in her final days. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Mercy House of the Southern Tier 212 N McKinley Ave Endicott, NY 13760. Arrangements made by MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME, 161 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019