Sylvia Coppens
Naples - Sylvia Helen Coppens (nee Scofield) passed away peacefully Monday, February 17, 2020 in Naples, FL. Sylvia was predeceased by Thomas A. Coppens, her husband of 72 1/2 years. Surviving are her children: Barbara Coppens, Cherry Hill, NJ; John Coppens (Culest Bynum), Jeffersonville, VT; Carole Coppens (Matthew Burt), Apalachin, NY; Laura Coppens, Apalachin, NY; her grandchildren: Graham Burt, Endicott, NY; Sean Coppens, Lake Worth, FL; Isaac Coppens, Manchester, TN; her dear niece, Anne Agovino (Frank), Chesterfield, MO; and nephew, John Paul Rice, Daytona Beach, FL.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb 29th at 10 a.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 500 Park Shore Drive, Naples, FL followed by a reception at the Glenview. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: Humane Society Naples, 370 Airport Pulling Rd., Naples, FL 34104; ARC of Camden County, 215 White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009; YWCA of Binghamton and Broome County, 80 Hawley St., Binghamton, NY 13901. For online condolences and to read the full obituary, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020