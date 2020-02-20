Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Coppens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Coppens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia Coppens Obituary
Sylvia Coppens

Naples - Sylvia Helen Coppens (nee Scofield) passed away peacefully Monday, February 17, 2020 in Naples, FL. Sylvia was predeceased by Thomas A. Coppens, her husband of 72 1/2 years. Surviving are her children: Barbara Coppens, Cherry Hill, NJ; John Coppens (Culest Bynum), Jeffersonville, VT; Carole Coppens (Matthew Burt), Apalachin, NY; Laura Coppens, Apalachin, NY; her grandchildren: Graham Burt, Endicott, NY; Sean Coppens, Lake Worth, FL; Isaac Coppens, Manchester, TN; her dear niece, Anne Agovino (Frank), Chesterfield, MO; and nephew, John Paul Rice, Daytona Beach, FL.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb 29th at 10 a.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 500 Park Shore Drive, Naples, FL followed by a reception at the Glenview. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: Humane Society Naples, 370 Airport Pulling Rd., Naples, FL 34104; ARC of Camden County, 215 White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009; YWCA of Binghamton and Broome County, 80 Hawley St., Binghamton, NY 13901. For online condolences and to read the full obituary, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -