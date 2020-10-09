1/1
Sylvia Fernane
Sylvia Fernane

Sylvia Fernane entered into rest on September 17, 2020, in the presence of her loving son James, daughter-in-law Jouse and granddaughter Alexis in Granada Hills, CA.

She was born on June 6, 1933, in Binghamton, NY to Guistino and Laurina Stento. She married her husband, Master Gunnery Sgt. Frederick L. Fernane in 1955.

The family decided to move out west in 1968 and call California "Home". The family of 7 at the time made the drive in a small trailer hitched to the car. On Lakewood Court, she enjoyed making Italian dishes. Her family was most fond of her spaghetti and meatballs and white pizza. On St. Patrick's Day everyone enjoyed her corned beef and cabbage meal. During the holidays she would make Italian cookies and pizzelles.

She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's baseball and soccer games and would always be cheering them on from the sidelines. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Milpitas. She was also a yard duty and taught ESL students how to read at Northwood School and at Laneview she served hot lunch. The students would call her Grandma and give her hugs. In 2008 she decided it was time to downsize and moved to Las Vegas for several years and eventually moved back to Southern California. She enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, a cruise to Mexico and her Pilmagrige to the Holy Land and several trips to Disneyland with her grandchildren. She also attended many shows when she lived in Las Vegas.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband Fred and son Freddy, her parents, siblings Tom Stento and Minnie Cunningham and son in law Michael Marasco. She is survived by her children Michael, Laurina, Tom (Stephanie), James (Jouse), Roger (Jennaya). She was the beloved grandmother to Joe, Allison, Steven, Michael, Caitlynn, Hailie (Nick), Alexis, Samantha, Andrew, and Myles and great grandmother to Lucas, her brothers Frank Stento and James Stento.

She was also blessed to have her caregiver Michelle who took wonderful care of her.

Sylvia had an infectious smile and laugh. She was loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

Private Rosary and Graveside Services will be held at Cedar Lawn Cemetary in Fremont, CA on October 20 & 21, 2020

A Celebration of Life will be held in the future due to COVID-19.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) in her name.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2020.
