Vestal - Sylvia Mirvis, 90, of Vestal, died Friday, May 3. She is survived by her daughters, Robin Greenblott (Jeff), Riva Mirvis (Danny Ball), four grandchildren, Adam and Elana Greenblott and Ariella and Jonah Ball, and two special nephews. Over the years, she ran the accounting departments at Kason, Dicks Clothing and Sporting Goods, and Triple Cities Metal Finishing. She mentored many young women throughout her career. After her injury last May, she worked very hard to get better and never stopped fighting. The aides and nurses at Hilltop made her laugh and treated her like family. Thank you to the compassionate and skilled staff at Wilson Emergency Room. Funeral services were held at Temple Israel, Deerfield Place, Vestal, on Sunday, May 5 with Rabbi Geoffrey Brown officiating. Burial followed at the Temple Israel Cemetery in Conklin. Shiva will be at the home of Robin and Jeff Greenblott on Sunday and Monday 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Those wishing to may make contributions in her memory to Temple Israel or the Broome County Humane Society. Arrangements are by Ernest H. Parsons Funeral Home. Please visit Parsonsfuneral.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 6, 2019