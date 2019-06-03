Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Tamara E. Greiner


Tamara E. Greiner Obituary
Tamara E. Greiner

Windsor - Tamara E. Greiner, 69 of Windsor passed away Sat. morning June 1, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Charles Greiner, Windsor, her children, Erik Zarkowsky, Long Island, Jessica Viglietta, Binghamton, 4 grandchildren, 5 step children, brother, Bertel Haws, FL, sister, Melody Broshard, MN, and also nieces and nephews. She was a retired Special Education Teacher at the Family Enrichment Network and a member of the Susquehanna Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Funeral Services will be held at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home 69-71 Maple Street Harpursville on Wed. at 1 p.m. Robert Sorensen, Pres. will officiate. The family will receive friends at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home on Wed. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to service. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 3, 2019
