|
|
Tami Hemenway
Endicott - Tami Hemenway, 58, from Tallahassee FL and Endicott NY, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. She is predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Carol Hemenway, and brother, Charles "Chuck" Hemenway. She is survived by her children, Tallon Williams and Tia (Gabe) Tennant; grandsons, Xavier and Corbin Tennant; her brother, Scott Hemenway; her "Eternal Love", George Klym; and her two German Shepherds, Arthur and Harper; also survived are cousins, a niece and two nephews, an aunt, "step children and grandchildren", and countless friends who she considered family. Tami loved the sand the warm weather and the sun on her face, licorice, and absolutely loved spending time with her grandsons. She could quite often be seen on the back of a Harley with George or soaking up the sun's rays with her morning cup of coffee. Tami touched the hearts of everyone she met, she was loved by so many in both of her homes and will truly, truly be missed. We will love you always and forever. God Bless...
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019