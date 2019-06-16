|
Taylor K. Noelle
Greene - Taylor K. Noelle, 67, of Greene passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on May 28, 2019. Taylor was born on February 11, 1952 daughter to the late Lawrence and Helen Mortenson of Castle Creek. She was also predeceased by her brother, Dennis Mortenson. She was part of a large loving family dedicated to each other. Taylor's greatest joy was title of Mom to her son, Chad Noelle of Bolder, CO. Her goal was to make Chad's aspirations come true. Along with her son, Chad and his girlfriend, Kaela, she is survived by brothers, Jack Mortenson, New Paltz, Daniel Mortenson, Greene, Raymond Mortenson and Pam Burdick of Binghamton: Brandon Mortenson; sister, Janet Mortenson; nieces, Lori Mortenson Root, Danielle and Katelyn Root. Taylor was an accomplished artist and her lifelong friends will always remember her love of Art and Floral design. If she loved you she brought you flowers. This love drove her education. She was a graduate of Whitney Point High School class of 1970 with honors followed by Broome Community College with a major in business and art. She attended The New School, a private art institution for 6 years in Seattle, Washington majoring in illustration and visual concepts. Taylor has been self employed for over 25 years renting housing to hundreds of families. Her memory will live on in all of us from the love and friendship she always shared. Her family invites friends to share memories during calling hours at First United Church, 32 South Chenango Street, Greene, NY 13778 on Saturday, June 22, from 1:00 to 3:00pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Broome Humane Society 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, New York 13903. Arrangements are have been entrusted to Charles Dietrich at Nichols Funeral Home 7323 119th Street, Whitney Point, NY 13862 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.nicholsfuneral.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 16, 2019