Ted (Theodore Lloyd) Wilklow
Endwell - Ted (Theodore Lloyd) Wilklow of Endwell NY, a man who was known and loved by so many who had the privilege of crossing paths with him, died from complications arising from heart surgery. Raised in Voorheesville NY, Ted graduated from Union College, Schenectady NY, where he earned his BS in Mechanical Engineering and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Society. He received his MS in Mathematics from Binghamton University.
Whether as husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend, neighbor or community leader, he was a calming and trusted presence in many lives. To his coworkers at Amphenol in Sidney NY, he was proof that "nice guys really can come out on top" as he rose from junior engineer to Director of Engineering over a three-decade career. To his neighbors he was a reliable organizer who helped find common ground and inspire collective purpose in his many voluntary leadership roles including with Cub Scouts, Sidney Hospital Board, Sidney Public Library Board, Delaware County Historical Association Board, multiple United Way of Sidney fundraising drives, and the Residents' Council at Good Shepherd Village in Endwell.
To his sons, he balanced a no-nonsense respect for responsibility with a wry humor and fun-loving sense of adventure. A snowstorm often precipitated a ride in the family station wagon, toboggan strapped to the roof, on a quest for the longest, steepest field for an afternoon sledding expedition.
To his high school sweetheart and wife Marlene he was the ever-steadying influence over 63 years of loving marriage.
Survivors also include his sons: Jeff Wilklow (Sally), Burke VA, Dave Wilklow, Stamford CT, and Ron Wilklow (Missy Savard), Fairfield CT, granddaughters: Tessa Hassett (Andrew), Vienna VA, Abby Wilklow, Burke VA, and Corinne and Danielle Wilklow, Fairfield CT, nieces: Alissa Boswell (Chris) of Greenville NC and Laura Shear of Reston VA, and nephews: Todd Wilklow (Debbie) and Darren Wilklow of Greenville NC, Richard Shear (Pam) of Darien CT, Scott Shear (Katharine Kilbourn) of Jamaica Plains MA and Peter Shear (Sue) of Poughkeepsie NY. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Hannah Wilklow, and his brother Don Wilklow.
Ted's family thanks Wilson Hospital Cardiovascular unit for their compassion and care.
There will be a celebration of his life at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may donate to the Binghamton Philharmonic, the Good Shepherd Community Living Care Fund, or a charity of one's choice in Ted's memory.
Share condolences and memories with the family online at www.landersfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of CH Landers Funeral Chapel Sidney, NY
Share condolences and memories with the family online at www.landersfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of CH Landers Funeral Chapel Sidney, NY
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.