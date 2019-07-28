|
|
Temple Ives Smith
Lawsville Center - Temple Ives Smith, 86, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was born on August 25, 1932 in Binghamton, NY to the late Raymond Ives and Margaret (Stone) Smith.
Temple is survived his children, Marjorie (Curt) Michels and Gail (Michael) Henry; four grandchildren, David L. Spence, Michael S. Henry, Jr., James R. Michels and John C. Michels. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 58 years, Ann Marie Smith and his brother, Fredrick S. Smith.
Temple graduated from Montrose High School. He proudly served in the US Air Force as an aircraft mechanic 1952-1956 and was a veteran of the Korean War, having been stationed in Japan. He was a graduate of Broome Community College. He was employed as an electrician at Fairbanks, GAF & Anitec in Johnson City, NY and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union No. 325. He was a lifetime member of the Snake Creek Volunteer Fire Company volunteering as a fireman for over 50 years. He was also a member of the Warren Lodge #240 for over 60 years and a member of the American Legion. Temple was an avid hunter and sportsman and a lifetime member of New Milford Rod & Gun Club and the National Rifle Association.
A Memorial Service for Temple will be held at 11am on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home, with Rev. Bill Townsend. Visitation will be from 9-11am prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Temple's honor to the Snake Creek Volunteer Fire Dept., 25593 State Route 29, Hallstead, PA 18822 or the Franklin Forks United Methodist Church, 3865 Silver Creek Road, Montrose, PA 18801.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 28, 2019