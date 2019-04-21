|
|
Teny Lee Simons
Endicott - Teny Lee Simons, 40, of Endicott passed away Tuesday April 16, 2019. She is survived by her loving mother Shari Coontz and her step father Scott Kocik, her loving father Edward Simons and his wife Sharon, two sons Dylan Simons and Justin Sweet, her uncles Ricky (Cathy) Maxin, Daryl Maxin, Gilbert (Janet) Simons, Lee (Candy) Simons, her special friend Ralph Hatounian and her fur baby Taco. She was predeceased by her grandparents Clifford and Mary Maxin who spoiled and adored her, Gilbert Sr. and MaryAnn Simons and her uncle Robert Simons. Funeral services will be held Wednesday 6:00 pm at the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home Wednesday from 4:00 pm until time of funeral service at 6:00 pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2019