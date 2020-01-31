|
Terence A. Tubaugh
Windsor - Surrounded by his loving family, Terence "Terry" A. Tubaugh, 60, passed away January 30, 2020 due to complications from lymphoma treatments. Terry is survived his beloved wife of almost 25 years, Martha Tubaugh and their children; Dustin (Heather) Edwards, Nicholas (Kiley) Edwards, Ryan Edwards, Michelle (Kelli Jefferson) Edwards, Colin (Jessica) Edwards and Marisa Tubaugh, 3 grandchildren Evan, Levi and Sawyer, mother Madelyn Truesdell, father Jack (Lois) Tubaugh, sisters Lori (Karl) Tubaugh Ellefsen, Mary Kay Murphy, Kimberly Jones, Kristen Essler, brother David Short, an aunt Theresa Downham, and two special cousins Dean and Don Lesiak. He was predeceased by an uncle Tom Downham and cousin Scott Lesiak. Above all Terry loved his family. He also enjoyed working on cars and fixing things for family and friends. He was always willing to go out of his way to help someone. He enjoyed playing bass guitar. Terry believed in living life with no regrets and making the best of it while you are here. He would want everyone to know they should be proactive with their medical screenings and be vigilant in discussing your illness and treatment options with your doctors.
Funeral services will be held 5:00 pm Monday at the First Presbyterian Church of Johnson City, 2 Main St. Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the church from 4:00 - 5:00 pm. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Windsor, in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to (LLS.org). Services provided by the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. Sign his guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020