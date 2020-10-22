1/1
Teresa Ann Pierce
Teresa Ann Pierce

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Teresa Ann Pierce, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, on October 15th, 2020.

Terry, as she was best known, succumbed to cancer after a 4 ½ year battle she endured tirelessly, while continuing to brighten every room and person she met with her well known illuminating smile and twinkle in her eye.

Terry approached life with grace, calm, and understanding which resulted in her lifelong devotion to caring for children. She ran an in-home daycare for many years & was a pre-school teacher at the Town of Union Preschool. She loved those children like they were her own. Her devotion to children with disabilities led her to a career with HCA and then Maine Endwell School District which allowed her to reach many people in need of an engaged listener or just to feel at ease in the presence of her warm and peaceful personality. It was her approach to life and others that made it impossible for Terry to have any enemies.

Terry was predeceased by her parents Frederick Burkhart and Diana Keely, brother Freddie, and Grandmother Domenica Biondini.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Jeffrey L. Pierce, children Dawn (Steve) Kizis, Greg (Cristina) Camera, Tara (Julian) Barowsky, Kyle (Lindsey) Pierce, brother Ray (Lynn) Burkhart, sister Susan (John) Haas, and sister-in-law Pamela (Paul) Memos, in addition to several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Terry was most proud to be "Nana" to her 8 grandchildren: Austin Sullivan, Emily and Bree Camera, Kelsie and Alyssa Kizis, Cash and Cain Barowsky, and Gia Camera.

The family is grateful for the love and support shown by friends and the greater community through these last few years.

Due to the current environment and Terry's wishes, no funeral service or formal memorial will take place at this time, but the family will have a celebration of Terry's life at a future date yet to be determined.

If you would like to pay tribute, the family requests donations be made in Terry's name to her favorite charity, St Jude Children's Research Hospital.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
