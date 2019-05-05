|
|
Teresa D'Aristotile Anderson
Scottsdale, AZ - Teresa D'Aristotile Anderson, 89, of Scottsdale, AZ by way of Binghamton, NY, passed away on March 28th, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents Aristide and Filomena D'Aristotile. She was also predeceased by her brother Erminio (Ernie). She is survived by her brother Anthony and sister-in-law Hannah.
Born in Fara Filiorum Petri, Italy in 1930, she and her mother left Italy 5 years later to rejoin her father. (He had emigrated from Italy to the United States shortly after marriage in order to seek a new life.) Early on Teresa displayed her grand generosity. Her friend recounts that while in grade school at Christopher Columbus she would eagerly buy donuts for the nuns across the street. Her brother remembers how she came home one weekend and bought him a very beautiful suit even though her salary at the time was quite modest. On another occasion she provided him with a very expensive watch.
After high school, she became an airline stewardess and in the course of her work fell in love with Italy, her motherland from early childhood. At that time of her life she dated Joe Morello, the Dave Brubeck drummer, and broke his heart. She met Ted Williams and got him to send an autographed picture to her brother. Teresa had a sharp eye for fashion and design and worked as an interior decorator in Scottsdale for many years.
Painfully, her life was pockmarked by periods of depression and anger. During her last years, however, she made peace with the World and regained happiness. She was supporting and loving for everyone around her. She died surrounded by people who cared for her very much.
Gratitude is expressed to Scottsdale Memory Care and to Hospice of the Valley who took such excellent care of her.
There will be a private burial service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 5 to May 6, 2019