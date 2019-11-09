|
|
Dr. Teresa Ellen Byrnes
Binghamton - Dr. Teresa Ellen Byrnes (known to her family and friends as Ellen), 74, of Binghamton, New York died peacefully surrounded by her loving children, James and Colleen, and her best friend Gary Truce on November 7, 2019.
Born June 6,1945, Ellen was predeceased by her parents William and Virginia Byrnes, and her very special Aunt for whom she was named, Theresa Feheley.
Ellen was a highly accomplished, incredible woman. She graduated from Binghamton Central High School where she was a cheerleader and an officer of the student council. She began her career in higher education at Rosary Hill College in Buffalo, then completed her undergraduate work at Harpur College (now Binghamton University). While then teaching for the Binghamton School District, Ellen received her Masters degree in English during her twenties while working full time and raising her children. She continued her academic pursuits obtaining her doctorate in Comparative Literature from Binghamton University by the age of thirty.
Ellen's teaching career then continued at Johnson City High School where she taught honors English for many years. She completed her teaching career as a Professor of Literature at Elmira College and SUNY Cortland. Ellen was a tremendous teacher and led thousands of students to aspire to their dreams, achieve their goals, and find success. Her children's accomplishments can be directly traced to their over-achieving Mom.
During her fifties, Ellen met her best of all best friends, Gary L. Truce. Together they shared the profession of teaching and most notably, a love for dancing. Collectively they joined the Roberson International Folk Dancers and literally danced all over. They competed in and won countless dance competitions.
In addition to being a formidable teacher, and innate dancer, Ellen possessed countless other talents. She was an accomplished horseback rider, skilled sewer and knitter, classical pianist, talented artist, and master of several foreign languages. In her spare time, she penned a novel addressing the myriad problems with our educational system.
In her early sixties, our brilliant Ellen was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. The dementia was insidious forcing her to retire early. However, she accepted this diagnosis with grace and dignity. Dancing kept her healthy much longer than we could have imagined. Gary kept our beautiful Mom active, engaged, and happy despite her illness. We are forever grateful and indebted to him.
We will remember Ellen as the fiercely independent, strong-willed, intelligent, lover of life that she was. Dementia never defined her.
Ellen is survived by her children, James Crandell (Karen), Dr. Colleen Crandell (Brandon Siemion), and Rebecca Crandell;
her grandchildren Anna and Jacob Crandell and Aidan and Ava Fenkl; her siblings Michael Byrnes, Joseph Byrnes (Christine) and Mary Byrnes-Wilson (Dean); Ellen is also survived by her partner and best friend Gary L. Truce.
Her children wish to thank the staff of Brookdale Senior Living and Vestal Park Nursing Home for the compassionate care they provided to Ellen. In addition, we would like to thank the staff of Ascension Hospice Care, notably Penny, who assisted us in keeping our beautiful mother peaceful during her last days of life. Lastly, three beautiful young nurses on Wilson North Tower 4, Elaina, Melissa, and Nadia demonstrated grace and insight beyond their years while assisting us care for our Mom at the end of her life.
A Funeral Mass will be offered at The Church of Saints John and Andrew, Vestal Avenue, Binghamton Wednesday November 13th, 2019 at 9:30am. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main St., Binghamton Tuesday November 12th, 2019 from 5-7 pm.
We love you Mom!
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2019