Teresa L. Horton Obituary
Teresa L. Horton

Binghamton, NY - Teresa L. (Comarco) Horton, 95, of Binghamton, NY, passed away peacefully at her home on January 17, 2020. Teresa was predeceased by her parents Louis and Lena (DeLuca) Comarco, her husband Leonard Horton, her children, Laura (Horton) Salisbury, Leonard Horton and Gary Horton, grandson, Justin J. Horton and sisters, Antoinette (Comarco) Henneman and Mildred Comarco. Teresa is survived by her daughter Cathy (Horton) Zack(Mike Melton) and son-in-law Arnie Salisbury,Sister Pauline VanDorn. Her grandchildren Carin and Terry Greeno, Carol and Steve Majka, Michelle and Rex Francisco, Arnie and Jessica Salisbury, Eddie Salisbury, David and Kelly Zack, Heather Zack, Alicia and Brett Honeycutt and Nicole (Horton) Stimpson, 17 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and also lifelong friend Ezzy Fraser. Teresa was born in Passaic NJ In 1924. In 1946, she married Leonard and moved to Binghamton, where she raised her family on the East Side. Teresa was known to all as a loving, HUGGING, caring person with a heart of gold!! She was our ANGEL ON EARTH, now she is our GUARDIAN ANGEL IN HEAVEN!! She will be sadly missed.The family would like to thank the staff at UHS and Hospice Care for their care and dedication during this difficult time. Visitation will be held on Monday January 20, 2020 from 4 until 7 pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA Funeral Home Inc. 137 Robinson St. Binghamton, NY 13904. A Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 am on Tuesday at St. Paul's Church in Binghamton, NY. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020
