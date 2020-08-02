Teresa Marie Fusco



Endicott - Teresa Marie Fusco, 89, of Endicott, NY passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020, at Wilson Memorial Hospital after a long illness.



Born February 7th, 1931 in Brooklyn, NY. She was predeceased by her parents Dominick and Jenny Nigro, her brothersVincent Nigro and Ralph Nigro, sister Marie Lehane and her precious son John.



She is survived by her loving husband Albert Fusco, her sister Rose Zarcone, her two children Frank Fusco of Binghamton and Joanne Majeski w/her spouse Dan Majeski of St Augustine, Fl, her grandchild Tina Majeski, and two great-grandchildren Mave and Jade. Many loving nieces and nephews, and the loving neighbors on Groats st.



Her love for Brooklyn was always in her heart growing up. She retired from IBM Endicott. After retirement, she was a substitute teacher's aide for the Union Endicott School District. She was a long time member of St Ambrose Church.



Teresa's family would like to extend sincere gratitude to Caregivers of Johnson City, caregiver Amanda, Dr. Perry and staff of Endwell Family Physicians, and the St Ambrose family.



A Funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday, Aug 5th at 10:30 am at St Ambrose Church, 203 Washington Ave, Endicott, NY. Interment will follow in Vestal Hills Memorial Park, Vestal, NY. The family will receive friends at St Ambrose Church on Wednesday from 9:30 am until the time of Mass at 10:30 am.



The family would like to thank Allen Memorial Funeral Home of Endicott, NY for their kindness and compassion at this difficult time.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Achieve, 125 Cutler Pond Road, Binghamton, NY.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store