1/1
Teresa Marie Fusco
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teresa Marie Fusco

Endicott - Teresa Marie Fusco, 89, of Endicott, NY passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020, at Wilson Memorial Hospital after a long illness.

Born February 7th, 1931 in Brooklyn, NY. She was predeceased by her parents Dominick and Jenny Nigro, her brothersVincent Nigro and Ralph Nigro, sister Marie Lehane and her precious son John.

She is survived by her loving husband Albert Fusco, her sister Rose Zarcone, her two children Frank Fusco of Binghamton and Joanne Majeski w/her spouse Dan Majeski of St Augustine, Fl, her grandchild Tina Majeski, and two great-grandchildren Mave and Jade. Many loving nieces and nephews, and the loving neighbors on Groats st.

Her love for Brooklyn was always in her heart growing up. She retired from IBM Endicott. After retirement, she was a substitute teacher's aide for the Union Endicott School District. She was a long time member of St Ambrose Church.

Teresa's family would like to extend sincere gratitude to Caregivers of Johnson City, caregiver Amanda, Dr. Perry and staff of Endwell Family Physicians, and the St Ambrose family.

A Funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday, Aug 5th at 10:30 am at St Ambrose Church, 203 Washington Ave, Endicott, NY. Interment will follow in Vestal Hills Memorial Park, Vestal, NY. The family will receive friends at St Ambrose Church on Wednesday from 9:30 am until the time of Mass at 10:30 am.

The family would like to thank Allen Memorial Funeral Home of Endicott, NY for their kindness and compassion at this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Achieve, 125 Cutler Pond Road, Binghamton, NY.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St Ambrose Church
Send Flowers
AUG
5
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St Ambrose Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved