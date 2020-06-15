Teri Lee Williamson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Teri's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teri Lee Williamson

12/29/56 - 6/6/2020

Teri past away peacefully at Wilson Hospital. She was predeceased by her parents, Dolores and Richard Williamson. Teri is survived by her daughter , Katelynn Williamson and partner Natiera Wilson, granddaughter Nalani, sisters; Linda (Ron) Field , Cyndi Robertson , Becky Williamson , Sandra Williamson, brother , Mark (Georganne) Williamson. nephews, Lance (Meranda) Robertson II, Kyle (Christie) Robertson, Taylor Williamson, many cousins, very special friend, Bernadette McBride and many other friends.

Teri's family would like to thank the Palliative team at Wilson Hospital and add a special thanks to Sara for being there with her in the end. Memorial services will be private. Memorial donations in Teri's name may be made to The American Kidney Foundation or The National Kidney Foundation. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
607 722-8800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved