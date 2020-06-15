Teri Lee Williamson
12/29/56 - 6/6/2020
Teri past away peacefully at Wilson Hospital. She was predeceased by her parents, Dolores and Richard Williamson. Teri is survived by her daughter , Katelynn Williamson and partner Natiera Wilson, granddaughter Nalani, sisters; Linda (Ron) Field , Cyndi Robertson , Becky Williamson , Sandra Williamson, brother , Mark (Georganne) Williamson. nephews, Lance (Meranda) Robertson II, Kyle (Christie) Robertson, Taylor Williamson, many cousins, very special friend, Bernadette McBride and many other friends.
Teri's family would like to thank the Palliative team at Wilson Hospital and add a special thanks to Sara for being there with her in the end. Memorial services will be private. Memorial donations in Teri's name may be made to The American Kidney Foundation or The National Kidney Foundation. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.