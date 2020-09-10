1/1
Terrance Cribbs
Terrance Cribbs

Terry Cribbs joined the big Jazz Jam session in heaven on September 6, 2020. Terry leaves his wife and devoted dance/golf partner of 33 years, Barbara Haley Cribbs. He was born on December 27, 1940 in Binghamton. He graduated from BCHS in 1959, attended Manhattan School of Music and Ithaca College to follow his passion. Terry was a phenomenal jazz trumpet player, he had his own band in high school and played with several area bands including the Big Bands. So next time you hear Jack Sheldon or Miles Davis think of Terry. He also had a love of sailing, tennis and golf (played weekly with his Monday foursome). He was an awesome skier, served on the Greek Peek Ski Patrol for 25 years. A master photographer, Terry owned and managed Chenango Studios for 52 years providing graduation and family portraits for many area families. He was elected President of New York State Professional Photographers in 1993 and held many offices in the local chapter. With his wonderful sense of humor, he brought smiles to many loved ones including his sister, Gail Cribbs, his daughters, sons, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many friends. In addition to his wife, Terry is survived by his sister, Gail Cribbs (Dave) Binghamton; sister-in-law Sr. Kathleen Haley Albany, N.Y.; daughter Gina Smith, Binghamton; daughter Kari Havtur (Mike) Binghamton; son Kurtis Burns Binghamton; brother-in-law Patrick Haley (Anne) Atlanta; grandchildren: Joe Privitere (Olivia) Sioux City, IA, Ashley Hopkins (Bill) Maine, N.Y., Karlie Burns California, and Haley Burns (Russell) Greene, N.Y.; great grandchildren: Liam Clark Greene, N.Y., Colt and Cora Hopkins Maine, N.Y. Terry was predeceased by parents Patrick and Helen Cribbs; sister-in-law Marylou Rose; son Jaime Burns; grandson Michael Privitere. The family would like to thank Lourdes Hospice for the kind and friendly care given to Terry during his illness. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 18 at 11am at St. James Church, Main Street, Johnson City. Friends may call from 10am until time of service. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, NY.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 10 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
196 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-729-5520
Memories & Condolences
