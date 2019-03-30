Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Frank's Italian Restaurant
2633 Route 26
Maine, NY
Maine - Terrence (Terry) A. Cotter, 69, of Maine, NY, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday March 27, 2019. He was predeceased by his father, Anthony Cotter; stepmother, Joan Cotter; brother Michael Cotter; and brother-in-law Walt Ackley. He is survived by his loving wife Mary Jane; four-legged BFF, Lightning; sons, Traelic (Megan) Cotter, Ed Walker, Jim (Mary Kate) Walker and Dan (Jamie) Walker; daughter, Courtney Cotter; twelve beloved grandkids, Lauren (Larry), Kayley (Kablez), Declan, Caitlin, Kayla, Cameron, Claire, Avery, Caeden, Caleb, Addie and Katherine; mother, Evelyn Cotter; brothers, Jon and Timothy Cotter; sisters, Shane DaCosta, Kathleen Ackley, Mary Jo (Steve) Glover, Bridget (Steve) Graver, Maureen Linn, Susie Prentice, Kathleen (Scott) Dixon, Roxanne (Lorin) Storch; sisters-in-law, Charlene Cotter, Kathleen Boyd, Ruth (John) Kirk, and many nieces and nephews. Terry was honorably discharged from the United States Navy, and was a member of The American Legion Post 86 in Susquehanna, PA. Terry loved spending time with family. "Papa T" especially enjoyed teasing his grandkids and sharing stories with them. He loved old movies of any type and was a walking encyclopedia of cars. He had a passion for old muscle cars, especially his "beloved" 1969 American Motors AMX. Terry had a love of sports, both playing and coaching. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Steelers. The family will receive friends for a Celebration of Life on Sunday from 12-3pm at Frank's Italian Restaurant, 2633 Route 26, Maine, NY. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a charity of your choosing.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019
