Services
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
Kirkwood - Terry A. McLean, 62, of Kirkwood, passed away unexpectedly on March 14, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Arlene and James McLean and sister, Maureen Gandy. He is survived by his loving family; son, Terry A. McLean, Jr.; grandson, Jaden McLean; five siblings, Jim "Skip" (Andrea) McLean, Colleen "Punky" McLean Vandermark, Roy McLean, Patricia Barriger (Dennis Petcosky), twin sister Sherry Normile (Paul Kane); aunt, Pat (Aldo) Brozzetti; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Terry had a heart the size of Cleveland. He enjoyed working on old Chevy pickup trucks, plowing snow and hanging out with his "brother from another mother, Bob Hamm. Always the jokester, he will be remembered for his sense of humor that no one could match. He will be sadly missed. Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 10am until noon at the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc., 150 Main St., Johnson City. Burial will be in Chenango Valley Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Terry's memory made be made to the ().
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
