Port Crane - Terry Adams, 75, of Port Crane went to be with the Lord on July 10, 2020. Terry was a graduate of Binghamton Central High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Terry worked at Raymond Corporation with over 40 years of dedicated service. He was a hardworking man who enjoyed the outdoors while fishing and camping. Terry loved spending time with his family and going to events with them.
Terry was predeceased by his parents Byron and Emma Adams, brothers Larry Adams and Glenn Adams. Terry is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Penny Adams, his sister Michele (Richard) Cole, children Lorrie and (Kenneth) Vail, Terry (Michelle) Adams, treasured grandchildren, Jesse (Holly), Cody (Chantel), Mason, Amber and Marissa and great-grandchildren Cameron, Hannah, Conor, Silvia and Garrett. He leaves behind sister-in-law Dawn (John) DuBrava, brother-in-law Dale Hinman and several nieces and nephews. Terry's family would like to thank Dr. John Welch for his compassionate care over the last several years.
Funeral services will be private.
