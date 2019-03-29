Services
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Vestal
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
(607) 748-4695
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Unitarian Universalist Congregation Binghamton
183 Riverside Drive
View Map
Newark Valley - Terry "Carter" Cole left this world for the next on Tuesday, March 19th, 2019, surrounded by love, light, and energy. Terry was born at St. Vincent's Hospital in Erie, PA to loving and devoted parents, the late Edward G. and Jean R. Carter, formerly of Lewisburg, PA. Terry was a graduate of Rice Avenue Union High School in Girard, PA, where she served as Student Council President, and went on to graduate from Mansfield University with a bachelor's degree in Psychology. After relocating to Owego, NY, for what would become a lifetime devotion to social work and human services, Terry went on to graduate from Marywood University with a masters degree in Social Work. This degree was earned while also working full time and raising her family. Terry loved the journey of life and everything that went with it, especially relationships, friendships, and connections made along the way. She enjoyed bicycling, gardening, bird-watching, and cherished time spent with and the blessing of loved ones, friends, and family. Terry is survived by her beloved children, Daniel (with partner Sarah) and Emily; two brothers and sisters Rock & Linda Carter and Chris & Carolyn Carter; nieces and nephews Lisa, Kate, Andy, Ali, Joe, Heather, and Chelsea; "other" children James and Amanda; lifelong friends Sharon and Elva; as well as countless friends and soul sisters and brothers. Visitation will take place at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation Binghamton at 183 Riverside Drive on Friday evening, April 5th, from 6-8pm, with a private memorial service to follow. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers can be sent to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 29, 2019
