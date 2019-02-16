|
|
Terry L. Hauver
Endwell - Terry L. Hauver, 74, of Endwell, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert R. Hauver; her great-granddaughter Jillian; siblings Steve Denmon, Jean & Jim Rando, and Walter & Joyce Denmon; and nephews Dan Denmon and John Ryan. She is survived by her devoted children, Kevin (Catherine), Susan (Jeff), and Sharon (Tony), who were able to keep her home through health struggles, so that she could enjoy every day with her cherished grandchildren, Alyssa (Josh), Janelle, Taylor, Jordan, Brooke and Morgan; and her precious great-granddaughter (her Little Girl) Aaliyah. She is also survived by her sisters, Jeanette Cook, Diane Ryan, and sister-in-law Wilma Denmon; also many dear members of Bob's family, especially Pete & Barb Hauver and Bev Thomas whose friendship through the years has meant so much to her. She was "Aunt Terry" to many. There was a special place in her heart for her nieces and nephews. She was so proud of each and every one.
Terry was member of the Union Endicott Class of '62, and enjoyed running into old friends. She loved attending sporting events to cheer on all the kids in the family, Kevin's acting experiences, and especially her time at "the camp".
The family will receive friends Monday, February 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 300 E. Main Street Endicott. Funeral service will follow at 1 pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019