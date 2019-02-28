Services
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 772-0320
Terry Robinson
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Windsor - Terry L. "Griz" Robinson, 60, went to be with his wife in Heaven suddenly on February 21, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife Denise, his father Paul and many other relatives and friends.

He is survived by his mother Nancy Brown, mother-in-law Jeanne Marcello, two brothers Randy (Leisa) and Scott; three sisters Kim (Ron) Harvey, Lisa (Freddie) Wade and Brandi Robinson and many cherished nieces and nephews including one special nephew Dominick.

He worked for 26 years at Maines Paper and Food Services. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He belonged to a dart team from Annie's Bar in Windsor. He was much loved by everyone who was in his life.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, 12 Noon at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers those wishing kindly consider memorial contributions to Ava's Little Hero's, 85 Martin Hill Road, Harpursville, NY 13787
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
